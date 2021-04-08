Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,249.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,078.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,819.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,187.60 and a 12 month high of $2,255.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $28,870,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

