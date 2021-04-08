Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,662 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

