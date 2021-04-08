Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,589 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,707,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

