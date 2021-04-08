Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.17. Approximately 625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDIUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.