Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Shares Up 7.1%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $31.34. 10,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 1,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMERF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC lowered Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

