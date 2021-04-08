Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sells 27,896 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 27,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,123,092.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 391,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,777,813.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,645.94.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after buying an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.

