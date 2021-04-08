Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

