Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
