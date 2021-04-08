Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE:DDF opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
