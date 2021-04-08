Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:DDF opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

