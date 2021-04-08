Eaton Vance Management Buys 293,689 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $46,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

