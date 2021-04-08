Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $43,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $72.34 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

