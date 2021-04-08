USDK Hits Market Capitalization of $28.53 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and $193.60 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00071277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00262282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.00778571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,800.36 or 1.00834455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00686694 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

