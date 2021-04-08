yearn.finance II Trading Up 19.4% This Week (YFII)

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. One yearn.finance II coin can now be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00055858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00628682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00081892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030590 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling yearn.finance II

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

