FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,728 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,447,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

NYSE:BURL opened at $306.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.83. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $321.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

