FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.25.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $320.62 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $151.46 and a one year high of $387.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

