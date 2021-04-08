SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SPS Commerce also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.81, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 45.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

