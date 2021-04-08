Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $163.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.85. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

