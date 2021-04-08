Morgan Stanley Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $45.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

TDC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

TDC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $361,430.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

