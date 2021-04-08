QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QADA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 483.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.69.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.