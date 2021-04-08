Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.02

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 459163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOSYY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toshiba in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toshiba currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

