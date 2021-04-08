UBS Group Initiates Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $485.00 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $129.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,106 shares of company stock worth $18,691,502. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

