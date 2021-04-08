National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.50

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

