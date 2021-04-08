Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.58. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

