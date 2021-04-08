SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after buying an additional 1,182,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after buying an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

