SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $64.78 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

