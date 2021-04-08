SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

