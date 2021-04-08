SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after buying an additional 221,143 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE STL opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.