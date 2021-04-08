SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $71,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

