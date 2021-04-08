Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

FCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of FCU stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 36.74 and a quick ratio of 36.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$381.29 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

