Zano Price Tops $1.45 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $86,599.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,900.37 or 0.99980735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00035530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00455064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00324232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.36 or 0.00814177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00099995 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004455 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,616,468 coins and its circulating supply is 10,586,968 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

