Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after buying an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

