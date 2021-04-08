HM Payson & Co. Sells 6,485 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

NYSE COP opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

