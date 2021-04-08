HM Payson & Co. Acquires 5,408 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 306.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

