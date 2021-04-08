HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,813 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $38,836,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 333.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 621,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

