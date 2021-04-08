HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

BA stock opened at $252.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.41.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

