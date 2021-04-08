FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $714,903,000 after buying an additional 281,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

NYSE NSC opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $276.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

