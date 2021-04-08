FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

