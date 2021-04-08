FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $615,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

