Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $240.17 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.57.

