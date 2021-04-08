3,440 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

