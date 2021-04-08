Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,890 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,724 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $255,157.08.

On Monday, February 8th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $433,880.90.

On Friday, February 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $134,830.44.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

