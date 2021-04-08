Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
EVN opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
