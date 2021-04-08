Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

EVN opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

