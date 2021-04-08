Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of EVV opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
