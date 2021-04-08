2,977,759 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,977,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

