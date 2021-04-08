UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 22,195 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,191,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $107,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 206,638 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

