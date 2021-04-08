UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,533 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Sun Communities worth $116,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Sun Communities stock opened at $153.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

