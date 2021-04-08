Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $104,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 228,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.89.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $521.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.75. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.02 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

