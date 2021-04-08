Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $109,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,073,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 523,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $76.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

