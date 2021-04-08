Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 622 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after buying an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Insiders sold a total of 652,374 shares of company stock worth $131,871,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

