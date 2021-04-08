Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,637 Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 249,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

