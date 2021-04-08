Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 9,926 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.